International Flavors & Fragrances’ (IFF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IFF. Mizuho lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Argus downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.41.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on IFF

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:IFF opened at $94.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $62.11 and a twelve month high of $99.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -16.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,539,000 after buying an additional 51,143 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $949,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 85,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after buying an additional 41,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.