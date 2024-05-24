Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ICE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 219.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,146,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,371,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at about $839,259,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,253,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,450,000 after buying an additional 1,324,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,073,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,231,000 after buying an additional 1,058,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,919,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,162,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,504,420.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc purchased 2,762,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,467 shares of company stock worth $8,433,168 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ICE traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $136.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,573. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.81 and a twelve month high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.49. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

