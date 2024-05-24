Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) fell 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.94. 789,541 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,747,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.60.

INSM has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Insmed news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,186 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

