Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Director Sells 70,000 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Upwork Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.10 on Friday. Upwork Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.54 and a 52 week high of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Upwork had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $190.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,461,000 after buying an additional 702,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 526,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 288,330 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 956,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 43,081 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 143.1% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 68,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 58.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 182,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 67,308 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPWK shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

View Our Latest Report on UPWK

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.