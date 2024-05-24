Insider Selling: Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) CEO Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,387,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Transcat Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRNS traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.51. 34,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.14. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.26 and a 52-week high of $147.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Transcat alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRNS. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Transcat from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Capmk cut Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities cut shares of Transcat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Transcat from $124.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the third quarter worth $588,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth $2,847,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 762,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,404,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter worth $2,962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

(Get Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.