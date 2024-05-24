Insider Selling: The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Insider Sells 35,906 Shares of Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) insider Todd A. Suko sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $152,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 852,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RealReal Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $3.93 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $2.30 to $3.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RealReal by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Searle & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of RealReal by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Stories

