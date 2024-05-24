Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 55 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) CEO August J. Troendle sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $22,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,735,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MEDP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.55. 112,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,577. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.20 and a 1-year high of $421.00.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.39 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Medpace from $453.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $446.00 to $454.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

