Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LSCC traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.24. The company had a trading volume of 686,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,718. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a P/E/G ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.25.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after buying an additional 1,889,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,684,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $122,597,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1,592.8% in the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,212,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,492,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,356,000 after purchasing an additional 807,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

