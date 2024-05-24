Insider Selling: Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) EVP Sells 4,384 Shares of Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) EVP Erik Wilde sold 4,384 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.04, for a total value of $675,311.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,853.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Generac Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.63. 872,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,870. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.86 and a 52-week high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $964,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Generac by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 476,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,634,000 after purchasing an additional 56,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Generac by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer cut Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.