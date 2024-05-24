Insider Selling: GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) EVP Sells $1,254,330.00 in Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.37, for a total value of $1,254,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,055.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

GATX stock opened at $135.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.00. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $97.21 and a 52 week high of $141.24.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $379.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.80 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in GATX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,049,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,770,000 after acquiring an additional 80,087 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in GATX by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 828,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,073,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,011,000 after acquiring an additional 86,501 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna raised their target price on GATX from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

