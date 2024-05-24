Insider Selling: Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) SVP Sells $24,512.50 in Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) SVP Elaine Guidroz sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $24,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,512.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Elaine Guidroz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Elaine Guidroz sold 10,375 shares of Full House Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $54,261.25.

Full House Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FLL opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Full House Resorts ( NASDAQ:FLL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.03 million for the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. On average, analysts expect that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLL

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Full House Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLL. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Full House Resorts by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 596,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 543,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 71,400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Full House Resorts by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 170,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

About Full House Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.