Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $570,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Exponent Stock Performance

Exponent stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $96.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,667. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.48. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $102.72.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 18.72%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,153,000 after purchasing an additional 291,047 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,685,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,076,000 after acquiring an additional 408,295 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 9.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,687,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,217,000 after acquiring an additional 236,050 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,558,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exponent by 11.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 693,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,343,000 after acquiring an additional 71,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

