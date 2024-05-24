Insider Selling: CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Director Sells $23,252.16 in Stock

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Free Report) Director Michael Nikzad sold 21,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total transaction of $23,252.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 551,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Nikzad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Michael Nikzad sold 463 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $490.78.

On Monday, May 20th, Michael Nikzad sold 8,012 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $8,492.72.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Michael Nikzad sold 29,401 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $32,929.12.

On Monday, May 13th, Michael Nikzad sold 4,923 shares of CuriosityStream stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total value of $5,562.99.

CuriosityStream Stock Performance

CURI stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. CuriosityStream Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

CuriosityStream Announces Dividend

CuriosityStream ( NASDAQ:CURI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. CuriosityStream had a negative return on equity of 34.10% and a negative net margin of 81.73%. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CuriosityStream Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. CuriosityStream’s dividend payout ratio is -11.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CuriosityStream stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI – Free Report) by 782.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,132 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.28% of CuriosityStream worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.35 target price on shares of CuriosityStream in a report on Tuesday.

CuriosityStream Company Profile

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video and audio programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via distributor's platform or system, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, talks and courses, and partner bulk sales.

