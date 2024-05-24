Insider Selling: Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Senior Officer Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) Senior Officer Sean Anthony Quinn sold 40,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.99, for a total transaction of C$2,879,600.00.

Sean Anthony Quinn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Sean Anthony Quinn sold 50,000 shares of Cameco stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.25, for a total transaction of C$3,162,500.00.

TSE CCO opened at C$71.00 on Friday. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of C$35.65 and a 12 month high of C$74.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$65.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$61.68. The stock has a market cap of C$30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 131.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.32). Cameco had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of C$634.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.4894072 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCO. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cameco from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC raised their price target on Cameco from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$82.00 to C$79.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.44.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

