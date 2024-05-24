Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells 90,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,052,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 590,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,460,363.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ACM Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACMR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.56. The stock had a trading volume of 962,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.42. ACM Research, Inc. has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $34.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.27. ACM Research had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $170.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ACM Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of ACM Research from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ACM Research by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 157,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in ACM Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in ACM Research by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of ACM Research by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

Further Reading

