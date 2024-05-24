Insider Buying: USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) CFO Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.12 per share, for a total transaction of $84,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,627.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

USCB Financial Stock Performance

USCB traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.93. 13,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,105. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. USCB Financial had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

USCB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of USCB Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. USCB Financial’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in USCB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,306,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of USCB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of USCB Financial by 15.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 58,365 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in USCB Financial by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after buying an additional 31,238 shares in the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on USCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on USCB Financial from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of USCB Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

USCB Financial Company Profile

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

