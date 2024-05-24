Insider Buying: Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) COO Acquires 1,614 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) COO Adam Noyes acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,638.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,796.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Potbelly Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Potbelly stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 116,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $258.12 million, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 464.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBPB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Potbelly presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Potbelly

Get Free Report

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

