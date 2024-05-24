Insider Buying: Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) COO Acquires 1,614 Shares of Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) COO Adam Noyes acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,638.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,796.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Potbelly Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Potbelly stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 116,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,824. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. Potbelly Co. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $258.12 million, a P/E ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.36.
Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Potbelly had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Potbelly Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBPB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Potbelly presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBPB
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Potbelly
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.