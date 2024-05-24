Insider Buying: Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLS) Insider Buys 9,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 24th, 2024

Kelsian Group Limited (ASX:KLSGet Free Report) insider Terry Dodd bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.28 ($3.52) per share, with a total value of A$50,131.50 ($33,421.00).

Kelsian Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Kelsian Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Kelsian Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. Kelsian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Kelsian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kelsian Group Limited provides land and marine transport and tourism services in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine & Tourism, Australian Bus, and International Bus segments. The Marine & Tourism segment operates vehicle and passenger ferry services, barging, coach tours and package holidays, lunch, dinner, charter cruises, and accommodation facilities.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kelsian Group (ASX:KLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Kelsian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelsian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.