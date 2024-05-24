Insider Buying: Intra Energy Co. Limited (ASX:IEC) Insider Purchases 5,000,000 Shares of Stock

Intra Energy Co. Limited (ASX:IEC – Get Free Report) insider Benjamin (Ben) Dunn purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$15,000.00 ($10,000.00).

Benjamin (Ben) Dunn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Benjamin (Ben) Dunn acquired 5,000,000 shares of Intra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,000.00 ($6,666.67).

On Monday, March 25th, Benjamin (Ben) Dunn acquired 2,500,000 shares of Intra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.00 ($0.00) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,000.00 ($3,333.33).

Intra Energy Company Profile

Intra Energy Corporation Limited, a mining and energy company, primarily engages in the mining and sale of coal in Australia and Africa. The company also explores for gold, copper, cobalt, nickel, and lithium deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship project is the Yalgarra project covering an area of approximately 400 square kilometers located in Kalbarri, Western Australia.

