Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Insider Buys £131.70 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) insider James Ashton bought 15 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 878 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £131.70 ($167.39).
Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance
Finsbury Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 856 ($10.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,403.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 840.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 840.14. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 788.71 ($10.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 920 ($11.69).
Finsbury Growth & Income Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,114.75%.
Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile
Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
