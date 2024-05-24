Insider Buying: Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT) Insider Buys £131.70 in Stock

Finsbury Growth & Income (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) insider James Ashton bought 15 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 878 ($11.16) per share, with a total value of £131.70 ($167.39).

Finsbury Growth & Income Stock Performance

Finsbury Growth & Income stock opened at GBX 856 ($10.88) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,403.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 840.25 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 840.14. Finsbury Growth & Income has a 52 week low of GBX 788.71 ($10.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 920 ($11.69).

Get Finsbury Growth & Income alerts:

Finsbury Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Finsbury Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,114.75%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Company Profile

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finsbury Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.