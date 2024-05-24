Insider Buying: BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) Director Matthew Dambrosio purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.46 per share, for a total transaction of $11,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $11.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.96. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTSG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BrightSpring Health Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BTSG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpring Health Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services in the first quarter valued at about $289,000.

About BrightSpring Health Services

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.