Insider Buying: BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Director Purchases $21,258.50 in Stock

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) Director Joshua Horowitz bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.94 per share, with a total value of $21,258.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,426.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BK Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, May 16th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 8,169 shares of BK Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.77 per share, with a total value of $112,487.13.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Joshua Horowitz bought 2,893 shares of BK Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $38,274.39.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI opened at $13.45 on Friday. BK Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 million, a P/E ratio of 660.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BK Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. BK Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BK Technologies stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of BK Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

About BK Technologies

(Get Free Report)

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) that are hand-held (portable) or installed in vehicles (mobile).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BK Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BK Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.