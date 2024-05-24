Insider Buying: American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) CEO Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) CEO Danny Prosky purchased 25,000 shares of American Healthcare REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,328.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

Shares of AHR stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $14.00. The stock had a trading volume of 715,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $14.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Healthcare REIT

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHR. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $88,504,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $63,269,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,337,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $16,205,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

