InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) CFO Buys $19,410.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) CFO Barry G. Steele purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $19,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,161.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

InfuSystem Stock Down 3.4 %

INFU opened at $6.92 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INFU has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered InfuSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital upgraded InfuSystem to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 846,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,038 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 689,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

