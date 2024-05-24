Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INDB. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Independent Bank Trading Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ INDB opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $43.28 and a 12 month high of $68.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.45.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total value of $42,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,640 shares in the company, valued at $614,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 19.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Independent Bank by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

