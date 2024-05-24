Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) CFO Sells $119,845.30 in Stock

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,042 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $119,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,414 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,025.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Eva Renee Barnett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Immunovant alerts:

On Wednesday, April 17th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 12,253 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $356,072.18.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Eva Renee Barnett sold 3,689 shares of Immunovant stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $115,023.02.

Immunovant Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $28.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,916. Immunovant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $45.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.07.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Immunovant by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Immunovant by 56.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Immunovant by 18.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1,299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,556,000 after acquiring an additional 303,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IMVT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Immunovant in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Immunovant

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.