Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $81.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMCR. Mizuho lowered their price target on Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMCR

Immunocore Trading Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ IMCR opened at $47.98 on Friday. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $42.21 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The company had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.72 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 1.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,402,000 after buying an additional 66,754 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Immunocore by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,638,000 after acquiring an additional 399,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,870,000 after purchasing an additional 90,116 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 4,817.1% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,684,000 after purchasing an additional 956,204 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 93.8% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,072,000 after purchasing an additional 438,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.