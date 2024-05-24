Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $249.98 and last traded at $249.28. Approximately 131,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,188,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $248.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.78.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $255.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total transaction of $9,851,485.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.