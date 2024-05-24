Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $239.05 and last traded at $239.69. 198,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,191,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $229.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.78.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ITW

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.90.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.09. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 97.82%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 37,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $9,851,485.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,205,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,035,292,000 after buying an additional 1,238,239 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,829,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,691,000 after purchasing an additional 244,145 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,899,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,578,299,000 after buying an additional 97,568 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after buying an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $818,408,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.