HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Trading Down 2.8%

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) traded down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.39 and last traded at $5.47. 537,310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,511,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded HUYA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded HUYA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.80 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get HUYA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HUYA

HUYA Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 0.61.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.51 million. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUYA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUYA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in HUYA by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,145,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in HUYA by 2,008.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,551,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335,884 shares in the last quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd lifted its holdings in HUYA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd now owns 4,505,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 82,214 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA

(Get Free Report)

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.