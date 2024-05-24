Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $376.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $342.00 to $376.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HUM. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $426.39.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $352.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.57. Humana has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Institutional Trading of Humana

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $676,800,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Humana by 550.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

