Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 102.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Humacyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.39. 652,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,737. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43. Humacyte has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gordon M. Binder purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Humacyte during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Humacyte by 28.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humacyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $972,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 232.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 317,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 222,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

