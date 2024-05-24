H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Trading Down 2.6%

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.12 and last traded at $51.18. 287,108 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 1,107,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on H&R Block

H&R Block Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.28. H&R Block had a net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 224.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 29.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in H&R Block by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,295,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,081,000 after purchasing an additional 558,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,539,000 after buying an additional 118,329 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in H&R Block by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,469,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,463,000 after acquiring an additional 79,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in H&R Block in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.