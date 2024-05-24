Hoylecohen LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 310.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $435.57. 1,157,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,119,008. The company has a market cap of $209.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.94. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $350.60 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $447.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $428.15.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total value of $23,353,139.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

