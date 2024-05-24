Hoylecohen LLC Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 22,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,935 shares of company stock valued at $31,178,987. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,400,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,919,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.83 and a one year high of $179.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.