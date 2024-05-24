Hoylecohen LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,035,000 after purchasing an additional 882,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,288,000 after purchasing an additional 748,673 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,120 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,928,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,722,000 after purchasing an additional 616,234 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,467,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,244. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

