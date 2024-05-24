Hoylecohen LLC Purchases 1,300 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.7% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $20,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,623,380,000 after acquiring an additional 52,019 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,474,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,490,000 after acquiring an additional 162,691 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,852,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $4.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $457.95. The stock had a trading volume of 29,546,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,553,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $438.77 and its 200 day moving average is $421.07. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $336.67 and a 52 week high of $460.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

