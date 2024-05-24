Hoylecohen LLC Has $6.17 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hoylecohen LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,396,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 31,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,129,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 1.6 %

Accenture stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,752. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.49. The stock has a market cap of $201.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a one year low of $285.18 and a one year high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $409.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.24.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

