Hoylecohen LLC Has $11.22 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Hoylecohen LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.9% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 31.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 252,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,903,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 164,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 11.5% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 52,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 259,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,115,000 after buying an additional 9,888 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.70.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $39.71. 22,163,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,284,008. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $39.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

