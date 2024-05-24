Hoylecohen LLC Grows Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,808,056,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11,138.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,527 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,138,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,618 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,734,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,913,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,664 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henrique Braun sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $3,614,357.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,309,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $3,491,990.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,594,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,389 shares of company stock valued at $12,322,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.60%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.58.
View Our Latest Research Report on KO
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.