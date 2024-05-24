Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH) Stock Position Increased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 318,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $27,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Heath Melton sold 1,926 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $140,501.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at $676,538.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howard Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of HHH stock opened at $65.10 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.00 and a 1-year high of $86.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.35.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.25. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 1.59% and a negative net margin of 58.21%. The business had revenue of $335.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

Featured Articles

