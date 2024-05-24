Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 248,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 603,952 shares.The stock last traded at $22.08 and had previously closed at $22.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hollysys Automation Technologies in a report on Saturday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.78.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hollysys Automation Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOLI. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 665.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

