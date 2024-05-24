Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 179 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 821,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,592. The firm has a market cap of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

