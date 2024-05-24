Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $312,000 Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,017 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in InMode during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of InMode by 83.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,291 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InMode alerts:

InMode Stock Performance

INMD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 270,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.20. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $48.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.10 million. InMode had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 26.15%. On average, research analysts anticipate that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on INMD. UBS Group upped their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on InMode

About InMode

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.