Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after buying an additional 303,965 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,413,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,721,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,893,000 after purchasing an additional 648,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,495,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,922,000 after purchasing an additional 396,849 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,399,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,942,000 after purchasing an additional 127,904 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDLZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.75.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.42.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

