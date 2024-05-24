Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Acquires 16,000 Shares of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ:JYD – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jayud Global Logistics were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Jayud Global Logistics Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JYD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.69. 20,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,886. Jayud Global Logistics Limited has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30.

Jayud Global Logistics Company Profile

Jayud Global Logistics Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of cross-border supply chain solution services worldwide. It offers freight forwarding services, including integrated cross-border logistics and fragmented logistics services; supply chain management services, such as international trading and agent services; and other value-added services comprising custom brokerage and intelligent logistic IT systems.

