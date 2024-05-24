Highland Peak Capital LLC Takes $4.76 Million Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Highland Peak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 593,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,000. Bausch Health Companies comprises about 3.1% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $86,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the third quarter worth $103,000. 78.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,022,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,420. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a negative return on equity of 2,370.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. StockNews.com raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Featured Articles

