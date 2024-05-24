Highland Peak Capital LLC Has $10.41 Million Position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

Highland Peak Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,678 shares during the quarter. Tidewater makes up 6.7% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Tidewater worth $10,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $3,101,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Tidewater by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 214,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Tidewater by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 178,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 95,689 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Tidewater in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tidewater alerts:

Tidewater Price Performance

NYSE:TDW traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 378,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 1.21. Tidewater Inc. has a one year low of $42.62 and a one year high of $111.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $321.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.05 million. Tidewater had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 11.73%. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TDW. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Tidewater from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tidewater presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tidewater

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $7,506,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,279,097 shares in the company, valued at $244,387,571.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tidewater news, Director Robert Robotti sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.23, for a total value of $7,506,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,279,097 shares in the company, valued at $244,387,571.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 564,972 shares of company stock worth $59,736,872 in the last quarter. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tidewater Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.