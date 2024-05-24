Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) vs. AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Head to Head Survey

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) and Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

AlTi Global has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highest Performances has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AlTi Global and Highest Performances’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AlTi Global $250.88 million 2.17 -$162.61 million ($1.83) -2.48 Highest Performances $15.78 million 136.98 -$6.01 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Highest Performances has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AlTi Global.

3.6% of AlTi Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of AlTi Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AlTi Global and Highest Performances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AlTi Global -29.75% 7.45% 4.93% Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AlTi Global and Highest Performances, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AlTi Global 0 0 0 1 4.00 Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A

AlTi Global currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.24%. Given AlTi Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AlTi Global is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Summary

AlTi Global beats Highest Performances on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc. provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services. It also provides trust and administration services, such as entity formation and management; creating or modifying trust instruments and administrative practices to meet beneficiary needs; corporate, trustee-executor, and fiduciary services; provision of directors and company secretarial services; administering entity ownership of intellectual property rights; advisory and administration services in connection with investments in marine and aviation assets; and administering entity ownership of fine art and collectibles. In addition, the company offers family office services comprising bookkeeping and back office services, private foundation management and grant making, oversight of trust administration, financial tracking and reporting, cash flow management and bill pay, and other financial services, as well as clients estate and wealth planning, family governance and education, and philanthropic and strategic services. It also provides ancillary fund management services, including investments, financial planning and strategy, sales and marketing, and back and middle office infrastructure and administration. The company offers strategic advisory, corporate advisory, brokerage, and placement agency services; structures, arranges, and provides investors with co-investment opportunities in various alternative assets; manages and advises public and private investment funds, as well as alternatives platform. The company was formerly known as Alvarium Tiedemann Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to AlTi Global, Inc. in April 2023. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Highest Performances

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

