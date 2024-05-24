Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) vs. JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ) Head-To-Head Survey

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOANQ – Get Free Report) and Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for JOANN and Hibbett, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get JOANN alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JOANN 0 0 0 0 N/A Hibbett 1 6 0 0 1.86

Hibbett has a consensus price target of $76.79, indicating a potential downside of 11.27%. Given Hibbett’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hibbett is more favorable than JOANN.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

72.1% of JOANN shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Hibbett shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.4% of JOANN shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Hibbett shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

JOANN has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hibbett has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares JOANN and Hibbett’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JOANN -11.10% N/A -4.99% Hibbett 5.97% 25.72% 10.85%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JOANN and Hibbett’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JOANN $2.22 billion 0.00 -$200.60 million ($5.81) -0.01 Hibbett $1.73 billion 0.59 $103.16 million $8.19 10.57

Hibbett has lower revenue, but higher earnings than JOANN. JOANN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hibbett, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Hibbett beats JOANN on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JOANN

(Get Free Report)

JOANN Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. The company products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; pillow forms; stuffing, batting, and foams; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects. Its products in arts and crafts, home décor, and other categories consist of yarn and yarn accessories, and needlecraft kits and supplies; paper crafting components; craft materials; fine art materials; sewing machines, craft technology, lighting, irons, organizers, and other products; artificial floral products; seasonal décor and entertaining products; home décor accessories; ready-made frames; comprehensive assortment books and magazines; and non-merchandise services. The company offers its products through retail stores, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Jo-Ann Stores Holdings Inc. and changed its name to JOANN Inc. in February 2021. JOANN Inc. was founded in 1943 and is based in Hudson, Ohio. On March 18, 2024, JOANN Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Hibbett

(Get Free Report)

Hibbett, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It also sells its products through online channels. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.